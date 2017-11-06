FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham's Kane, Alli and Winks out of England squad
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
Editor's Picks
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
November 6, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham's Kane, Alli and Winks out of England squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Kane, Winks withdrawals)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - England have lost the services of Tottenham Hotspur trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil, the FA announced on Monday.

Striker Kane (knee) and midfielder Winks (ankle) had treatment during Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Alli sustained a hamstring injury in last week’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore and Everton defender Michael Keane have been called into the squad, while Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will have a late fitness test.

“Jake Livermore has been added to the England squad following the withdrawal of Harry Kane and Harry Winks through injury,” the FA said after earlier calling up Keane.

The 24-year-old Keane has a chance to earn his fifth cap after returning from a leg infection in Everton’s exciting comeback win over Watford on Saturday.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool’s win at West Ham United on Saturday with a thigh injury but is due to join up with the England squad later in the week.

England host Germany on Friday and meet Brazil four days later. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.