FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Leeds agree deal to sign Japan international Ideguchi
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
January 4, 2018 / 8:48 AM / in a day

Soccer-Leeds agree deal to sign Japan international Ideguchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will travel to England next week for a medical with a view of completing a permanent move to Elland Road.

“As the J1 League ended in early December, it is likely that Leeds United will loan Ideguchi out to Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season should the player pass his medical,” Leeds said in a statement.

Ideguchi made his debut for Japan in Nov. 2016 and has scored twice in 10 caps. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.