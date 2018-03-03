FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 5:40 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Mahrez earns Leicester a draw in added time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A free kick in the seventh minute of added time by Riyad Mahrez earned Leicester a dramatic draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 3, 2018 Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their first goal from a freekick Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Bournemouth had got a deserved lead in the 35th minute when striker Josh King was fouled by Marc Albrighton and got up to slot home the penalty.

Leicester threw everything at them towards the end of the match and finally equalised when Mahrez took a free kick almost 30 metres out.

The point kept Leicester in eighth place with Bournemouth staying 11th.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon

