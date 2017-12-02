FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Early Gray strike earns Leicester win over Burnley
#Sports News
December 2, 2017 / 6:02 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer: Early Gray strike earns Leicester win over Burnley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - LEICESTER CITY 1 BURNLEY 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Burnley - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 2, 2017 Leicester City's Demarai Gray celebrates with Riyad Mahrez at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Demarai Gray’s sixth-minute goal gave Leicester City a 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope could only push out Riyad Mahrez’s low effort straight to Gray who made no mistake from close range.

The Clarets, who had won four of their last five matches, responded strongly, though, with Robbie Brady running at the Foxes defence and whipping in a series of dangerous corners. But the Irish winger had to be stretchered off in the 31st minute after going down in a challenge with Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
