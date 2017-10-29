Soccer-Leicester hand Puel winning start as Everton's woes continue

* Leicester City beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League

* Claude Puel enjoys winning start as Leicester manager

* Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the hosts

* Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny sliced cross from Demarai Gray into his own net for the second

* Leicester at Stoke City next; Everton host Watford LEICESTER CITY 2 EVERTON 0 Oct 29 (Reuters) - Claude Puel made a winning start to his tenure as Leicester City manager after his side defeated Everton 2-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Jamie Vardy smashed home Riyad Mahrez’s right-wing cross. Their lead was doubled 11 minutes later when Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny sliced Demarai Gray’s left wing cross into his own net.

The result compounded a miserable week for Everton, who had caretaker manager David Unsworth in charge following the sacking of Ronald Koeman last Monday.

Everton remain 18th in the standings, having lost six of their 10 matches this season, while Leicester are up to 11th. (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Christian Radnedge)