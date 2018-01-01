Soccer-Mahrez magic steers Leicester to first win in five league games

* Riyad Mahrez instrumental as Leicester beat Huddersfield 3-0

* Brilliant Mahrez volley opened scoring in 53rd minute

* The Algerian set up Islam Slimani to make it two seven minutes later

* Albrighton netted stoppage-time third to cap victory

* Win was Leicester’s first in five Premier League games

* Leicester remain in eighth; Huddersfield stay 11th despite loss

* Leicester travel to Chelsea next on Jan. 13, while Huddersfield host West Brom LEICESTER CITY 3 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 Jan 1 (Reuters)- Riyad Mahrez scored one and set up another as Leicester City strolled to a 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Monday.

In a tepid first half, Wilfred Ndidi came closest to scoring, but sliced wide from a good position after Islam Slimani had caused problems on his return to the side.

After the break, the game came to life, as Mahrez brilliantly volleyed home in the 53rd minute, before Slimani deftly added a second seven minutes later for his first league goal of the season.

Huddersfield had just one shot on target all match as they struggled to get going, while Leicester gave a run out to new signing Adrien Silva after he was given clearance to play. Marc Albrighton netted a late third to seal a victory that sees Leicester stay eighth, while Huddersfield remain 11th despite their first defeat in five. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)