Soccer-Last minute goal leaves United further behind at the top

* Manchester United conceded last-minute goal in a 2-2 draw at Leicester

* It left them 13 points behind rivals and neighbours Manchester City

* Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez combined for Vardy’s 50th Premier League goal

* Juan Mata equalised before halftime, then curled in a direct free kick

* Leicester had substitute Daniel Amartey sent off

* But the home side scored a dramatic late equaliser from Harry Maguire

* Leicester play at Watford on Tuesday; United host Burnley

LEICESTER CITY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Dec 23 (Reuters)- Manchester United fell further behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League when defender Harry Maguire scored in the final minute of added time to earn Leicester City a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

They were left 13 points behind their irrepressible neighbours at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez combined for Vardy’s 50th Premier League goal in the 27th minute, the Algerian holding up Wilfred Ndidi’s pass for Vardy to score.

Juan Mata equalised before halftime after Jesse Lingard touched Anthony Martial’s cross to him, then scored with a direct free kick.

Leicester looked doomed when they had substitute Daniel Amartey sent off only 17 minutes after he came on, for two yellow cards in quick succession.

But in the fourth minute of added time England defender Maguire slid in Marc Albrighton’s cross. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar)