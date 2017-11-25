Soccer: Puel wants Leicester to be more clinical in front of goal

(Reuters) - Leicester City must be more clinical in front of goal, manager Claude Puel said after his team squandered a lead and settled for a 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Friday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Leicester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 24, 2017 Leicester City manager Claude Puel wearing a badge in support of the Premier League Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Marc Albrighton handed Leicester the lead before Cheikhou Kouyate equalised for the hosts in the first half and Puel was left to rue missed chances when several players, including Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi, came close to scoring but failed.

Leicester drew their previous away league game 2-2 with Stoke City after letting their lead slip twice.

“A draw away, it’s always interesting but I think it’s a little bit of a frustration. At the end it was a draw just like our game at Stoke,” Puel said.

”We conceded a goal just before half time from a corner kick. We have to correct it and we have to find a clinical edge because we had a lot of opportunities and situations in the first half.

“We had to kill the game in the first half, but they scored just before half time and came back with confidence. The atmosphere improved in the stadium and it was crucial to keep the draw.”

The result leaves Leicester winless in three league games but helped them climb to 11th in the standings with 14 points from 13 matches.