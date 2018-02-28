Soccer: Young players can fulfil ambition at Leicester, says Puel

(Reuters) - Leicester City manager Claude Puel believes his pool of talented young players can fulfil their ambitions at the Midlands club which wants to challenge the top six Premier League teams.

Manchester City are reported to be interested in Leicester’s England centre back Harry Maguire, 24, while the club’s Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 21, has been linked to Liverpool.

But Frenchman Puel is confident Leicester, who won the title in 2016, will do everything to give his young players a platform to develop and set higher targets for the near-future.

“It is a good example with him (Maguire) and all the players that they can have some interest from other clubs but it is interesting with Harry because he believes in his work with Leicester,” Puel told the Leicester Mercury.

”I hope we can develop the club to compete more up the table and take on the great teams with a good chance of success.

“It is a long process, but it is exciting. With some players with the commitment of Harry, it is good with good spirit and good feeling.”

Leicester are eighth in the standings but without a win in their last four league matches, including a 1-1 draw at home to strugglers Swansea City and Stoke City.

Winger Marc Albrighton said Leicester were dominant in thoset wo games and are determined to finish their chances at home against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“It’s a big game again and we need to win that one. There’s no getting away from that fact,” he told the club website (www.lcfc.com).

“We should have beaten Swansea here and we should have beaten Stoke here. We have to beat Bournemouth. We’ll prepare this week and hopefully we can get the result.”