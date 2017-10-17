Soccer-Leicester sack manager Shakespeare - reports

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare was sacked on Tuesday four months after he was put in permanent charge of the Premier League club, British media reported.

Shakespeare assumed a caretaker role in February after Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester to a stunning Premier League title triumph in 2015-16, was dismissed with the club mired in relegation trouble.

The 53-year-old led Leicester away from trouble and steered them into the Champions League quarter-finals where they lost narrowly to Atletico Madrid.

Leicester have won only one of their eight Premier League games this season and are third-bottom of the table.

Shakespeare’s last game in charge was Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
