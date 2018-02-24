Soccer-Butland howler gifts Leicester an equaliser

* Leicester drew 1-1 with Stoke who stay in 19th place

* Stoke’s Xherdan Shaqiri scored for third successive league game

* Riyad Mahrez made first league start since transfer window

* Stoke keeper Jack Butland parried ball into own net for equaliser

* Stoke gave debut to Tyrese Campbell, son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell

* Harry Maguire and Matty James hit post for Leicester

* Leicester home to Bournemouth next; Stoke travel to Southampton

LEICESTER CITY 1 STOKE CITY 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - An own goal by Stoke City keeper Jack Butland gifted Leicester City an equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and denied Paul Lambert’s side a rare win on the road.

After Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri’s third goal in successive league games just before the interval, Butland parried the ball into his net when under no obvious pressure from a Marc Albrighton cross.

Stoke, who remain in 19th place, have the worst away record in the division and were unlucky not to hang on to their lead after a gutsy performance that belied their lowly league status.

Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, who was starting his first league game since failing to secure a move to Manchester City, twice had chances to grab a home winner while Harry Maguire and Matty James both hit the post. Stoke gave a debut off the bench to Tyrese Campbell, 18-year-old son of former Everton striker Kevin Campbell. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)