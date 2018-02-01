Soccer: Swansea's Sanches out of Leicester trip with injury

(Reuters) - Swansea City’s Renato Sanches will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash at Leicester City due to a muscle injury, manager Carlos Carvalhal said on Thursday.

The midfielder, who is on-loan at Swansea from German side Bayern Munich, injured his hamstring in last weekend’s 1-1 FA Cup draw at Notts County and missed the 3-1 league win over Arsenal in midweek.

The 20-year-old suffered the same injury in the goalless third-round FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and has struggled for fitness this season, making 12 league appearances.

“Renato has not had an MRI scan yet because we gave him some time to recover,” Carvalhal told a news conference on Thursday, before confirming Sanches was unavailable for selection.

“He will have the scan on Friday and then we will know exactly what the problem is.”

New signing Andre Ayew was not involved in full training on Thursday after picking up a hamstring problem in his last few weeks at West Ham and faces a late fitness test.

Swansea re-signed the Ghanaian striker, reuniting him with his younger brother Jordan, after breaking their transfer record on Wednesday.

British media reported the deal was worth 18 million pounds ($26 million), rising to 20 million pounds with add-ons, the same amount West Ham paid for him in 2016.

Ayew’s fellow new recruit Andy King will not be involved at the King Power Stadium as the midfielder is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Relegation-threatened Swansea are 19th in the table with 23 points but will be high on confidence after home wins over Liverpool and Arsenal in their last two league games. Leicester are eighth with 34 points.

($1 = 0.7030 pounds)