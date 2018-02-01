Soccer: Leicester City v Swansea City - fans' view

LONDON (Reuters) - Swansea City are 19th in the Premier League and travel to Leicester City on Saturday with the aim of building on their shock 3-1 victory over Arsenal in midweek.

Riyad Mahrez remains a Leicester player after Manchester City abandoned their deadline-day pursuit of the midfielder.

Here is what the fans have to say about their respective clubs:

Matt Davis, vice chair of Leicester’s Foxes Trust Supporters Group:

”This match has added significance for both teams given our respective results in midweek (Leicester lost 2-1 at Everton on Wednesday).

”Only five points separate 19th from 10th in the league so the bottom half of the table is incredibly tight. Putting on a bit of a run is vital for Swansea’s survival hopes but, with only two wins away from home all season, hopefully this will be too big an ask.

”Since Claude Puel took over at Leicester he has got the team to bounce back after defeats. We would be delighted to repeat last season’s 4-0 win, but even the most optimistic fan might not expect that result.

“It would be really good to convincingly beat them, though, and go on another six-match unbeaten run to cement a high place in the table.

“As for Riyad Mahrez, I only hope he shows the same attitude that he did after the previous transfer window saga, when similar media hype predicted a move for him.

“Whether Mahrez is worth the alleged 95 million pounds price tag we reportedly put on him compared to the 60-65 million pounds alleged offer from Manchester City is irrelevant to me.

“You have to look at comparable transfers and ask questions like, is a recent PFA Player of the Year worth at least the same as say, Virgil Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool for a cool 75 million pounds in the window?”

Dai Little, Swans Trust:

“I am really looking forward to the game on Saturday now that we have a proper system in place, clear tactics with all the players understanding their roles and at last looking as if they are enjoying their football.

“The turning point was beating Liverpool at home - had we lost, we would have started to be cut off from the others in the relegation fight. It was great to see how we built on that performance when we played Arsenal.

“The result on Saturday is hard to predict. Seven or eight games ago this would have been a 3-1 home win with us scoring first or equalising and then sitting deep, conceding possession and failing to protect our last third. Now I am optimistic of getting something – and at the very least, I am hoping for a spirited performance.

“I was hoping that Riyad Mahrez would have moved on following the transfer speculation on deadline day. He can be very hard to control. We also have to watch out for the pace of Jamie Vardy.

“That’s now 10 points over five league games under manager Carlos Carvalhal and he deserves every credit for recognising the individual strengths of certain players like Jordan Ayew, Leroy Fer and Mike van der Hoorn, for example.

“There is still a lot of anger at what happened off the field around 18 months ago when the club was sold without the Trust being fully involved in the process.

”On the field, the last few games have really got the crowd back onside. The Liberty Stadium has been like a morgue this season but it has come alive in recent home games.”