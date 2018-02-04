FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
February 4, 2018

Soccer: Carvalhal fears Fer's ankle injury is serious

(Reuters) - Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal suspects midfielder Leroy Fer has sustained a serious injury in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City.

Fer, who has played 20 league games this season scoring one goal, injured his ankle under a challenge and left the King Power Stadium pitch on a stretcher in the first half.

“I can do some speculation, I don’t know but at first view it looks serious,” Carvalhal said.

“We think it’s his Achilles and not something light but let’s see tomorrow or the next 48 hours, we’ll analyse him.”

Fer was replaced by Tom Carroll and Carvalhal said the midfielder helped improve the visitors who cancelled out striker Jamie Vardy’s first-half opener through defender Federico Fernandez’s header in the 53rd minute.

“He (Carroll) gave energy and played very good on the ball, improved the dynamic. Part of what we achieved in the second half was with the participation of Carroll,” Carvalhal added.

“Unlucky for Fer, but a lucky situation for Carroll, who came into the side and performed very well.”

Swansea, who moved out of a congested relegation zone on goal difference, have 24 points from 26 games while Leicester remained eighth with 35.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

