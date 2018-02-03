Soccer: Leicester players will welcome back Mahrez, says Maguire

(Reuters) - Defender Harry Maguire said Leicester City players would welcome back Riyad Mahrez even though the midfielder was left out of the team for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City after missing training and trying to force a move away from the club.

The Algerian midfielder is unhappy at the club’s refusal to sanction a deadline day move to Manchester City and was also omitted from the team for Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Everton.

Despite British media reports that some Leicester players are unhappy at Mahrez’s public show of defiance, Maguire said there was no ill feeling from his team mates.

”The boys will welcome Riyad back and he’s no doubt one of our best players, he said.

“It’s for him, his agent and the club to deal with, but we would welcome him back.”

Leicester manager Claud Puel called for a show of unity before Saturday’s games, adding that he would be happy to reintegrate his midfielder who has only missed four league games since the start of the 2016-17 season.

But the 26-year-old has yet to say when he will consider returning.