Soccer: Mahrez could still have a future at Leicester, says Puel

(Reuters) - Leicester City boss Claude Puel said forward Riyad Mahrez would not be in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Swansea City, but that he would be welcomed back if he can “clear his head” after the Algerian missed another training session following his collapsed transfer to Manchester City.

According to reports in British media, Leicester were unable to agree terms with City over a deadline day sale of the 26-year-old on Wednesday after he had submitted a transfer request.

Mahrez has since been absent from training sessions but Puel believes the player has a future at the King Power Stadium and remains a crucial part of the squad.

“Riyad is not available for this game. All I can say about the situation is that this is the best decision for Leicester, in the best interests of Leicester. It is also the best decision for Riyad,” Puel told a news conference on Friday.

”The position with Riyad, we will assess after the transfer window. It is a tough decision for us to manage now.

“It is important now to move on and to keep our focus on the pitch. I hope Riyad can clear his head and come back with us as he is a valuable player for us and crucial in our play. We will deal with his side and the club, not in public.”

Mahrez, an instrumental figure in the club’s remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2016, has scored nine goals and made seven assists in all competitions this season.