Soccer: Fernandez goal moves Swansea out of drop zone

REUTERS - A turbulent week for Leicester City took a turn for the worse on Saturday when Swansea fought back to get a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium and move out of the relegation zone.

Leicester omitted midfielder Riyad Mahrez after the Algerian missed training following his abortive attempt to join Manchester City although his replacement Kelechi Iheanacho soon impressed by setting up Jamie Vardy for his sixth goal in nine games after 17 minutes.

Other chances came and went for Leicester, with Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi each having a shot cleared off the line.

Those misses were to prove costly and, after a tepid first-half showing, Swansea fought back on 53 minutes when Federico Fernandez rose above the defence to head in the equaliser -- only his second goal in 116 games for the Welsh side.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Although the visitors lost Leroy Fer, who injured his ankle under a challenge, they drew on all their recent resilience to hold on for a point that leaves them unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

Swansea moved out of a congested relegation zone on goal difference to heighten belief that new manager Carlos Carvalhal has turned round their season.

”I am happy with one point,“ Carvalhal said. ”We have lost the last seven here.

“We had a bad first half and after we corrected things we did much better in the second half.”