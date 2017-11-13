Vardy backs Puel's impact at Leicester after positive start

(Reuters) - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy says new manager Claude Puel has been able to get the club back on track without making huge changes and that the Frenchman plans only to make small adjustments that will help them improve.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - England vs Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 10, 2017 Germany’s Mats Hummels in action with England’s Jamie Vardy Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Puel joined Leicester late last month and has helped the 2015/16 champions climb out of the relegation zone and into 12th spot on the back of a win and a draw in the two league games he has taken charge of so far.

”It has been good,“ the England international was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. ”He hasn’t changed too much but he has said he wants to change a few things, coming up in the future ... but he says they will only be little things.

”They are things he says will make us better, so we are looking forward to it.

“The new manager has come in and four points from two games is a good start.”

The 30-year-old also backed former team mate Danny Drinkwater to be given another chance to earn a spot in the England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup. The Chelsea midfielder declined a call-up for friendlies against Germany and Brazil due to a lack of match fitness.

”If he is playing the best he can, then why not?“ Vardy told British media. ”He should be in with a shot, but it is down to him to make sure he puts the performances in there.

“I think he definitely wants to play for his country, but ... he was injured and he needs to get the match sharpness back. He has been doing that in recent weeks for Chelsea and he needs to keep building that up.”

Leicester host league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.