Injuries to goalkeepers Foster, Myhill a worry for West Brom

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion are facing a potential goalkeeping crisis after back-up Boaz Myhill injured his leg in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Leicester City on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 16, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Boaz Myhill down injured REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Myhill got his first league start since the 2015-16 season after first choice Ben Foster was ruled out of the game at the King Power Stadium by a knee injury sustained while playing with his son.

With Foster having missed 10 months because of a cruciate ligament injury in 2015, West Brom manager Tony Pulis took a cautious approach to his team selection.

“There was no way in a million years we were going to take the risk with him tonight,” Pulis said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Watford - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - September 30, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster talks to Watford's Richarlison after he goes down injured REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

“He was playing with his son in the back garden and he just tweaked his knee and because he’s had the cruciate we are a little bit concerned.”

Myhill collided with Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in the second half of the match and the 34-year-old admitted it had been struggle to get through the rest of the game.

“We only have two experienced goalkeepers so we are a little bit short,” Pulis said.

West Brom’s other goalkeeping option is 21-year-old Alex Palmer, who has not made an appearance for the club yet.

West Brom, who are 10th in the league with 10 points, face tricky away games at Southampton and league leaders Manchester City this month.