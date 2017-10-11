FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leicester players must be tactically flexible, says Shakespeare
#Sports News
October 11, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 6 days ago

Leicester players must be tactically flexible, says Shakespeare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - September 30, 2017 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - Leicester city manager Craig Shakespeare has said his players must adapt to different roles on the pitch but would seek their opinion on any potential change in formation, as they attempt to end their winless run in the Premier League.

The East Midlands club have not won in the league since a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in August, but Shakespeare has persisted with the side’s tried-and-tested 4-4-2 line-up.

The Englishman said he is not adverse to change but the success of a different system would lie in how his players understand their responsibilities and carry them out on the pitch.

“I think you always have to be adaptable,” Shakespeare told the Leicester Mercury (www.leicestermercury.co.uk).

“When you change a shape it is important you make sure they understand their roles and responsibilities. You also have to make sure you have time to work on it,” he added.

”If you are coming up against a three-man midfield you might match them up. Ultimately, it is what you are comfortable with as a team and what the players are comfortable with because sometimes their thoughts are important.

“It is not the be-all and end-all but as a coach, you pick your team and shape accordingly.”

Ahead of their home tie against 10th-placed West Bromwich Albion on Monday, Shakespeare said he had been encouraging his players to move more off the ball.

“One of the areas recently where we have really got into the players about their work without the ball, getting it back and playing higher up the pitch.”

Leicester are just above the Premier League drop zone with five points from seven games.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

