Mahrez rescues point for Leicester in 1-1 draw with West Brom

(Reuters) - LEICESTER CITY 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Burton Albion vs Leicester City - Pre Season Friendly - Burton upon Trent, Britain - August 1, 2017 Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Riyad Mahrez rescued a point for Leicester City who came from behind to draw 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, as both teams’ search for a first league win in almost two months continued.

The Algerian cancelled out Nacer Chadli’s stunning free kick with his first league goal of the season to make sure the points were shared at the King Power Stadium.

Each side’s last Premier League win came in August and so both were looking to kick start their season after the international break.

The first half passed by largely without incident, with only Danny Simpson drawing a good save from West Brom’s Boaz Myhill, who was featuring in his first league game since April 2016.

The second period started more energetically, with Jamie Vardy being awarded a foul after colliding at full speed just outside the area with the on-rushing Myhill.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock, however, with Belgian Chadli, in his first league start of the season, curling in a stunning free kick 25 metres out shortly after the hour mark.

The hosts rallied and were rewarded for their efforts as the clock ticked down. Mahrez, who was guilty of missing a sitter earlier in the second half, showed exquisite control to grab the equaliser with 10 minutes remaining.

The Algerian received a headed ball from compatriot Islam Slimani and controlled it with his chest before hitting it on the half-volley.

Leicester could not find another breakthrough and Tony Pulis’s men held on for a draw, which meant that the 2016 champions remained in 18th place, with six points from eight games. West Brom moved up one position to 10th.

“We’re disappointed,” Pulis told Sky Sports. “It’s a very, very tough league. Every team you play, if you take the top six out of it, from them downwards there’s not a lot between them.”