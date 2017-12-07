Soccer-UEFA charge Spartak youth player Mironov over alleged racism

Dec 7 (Reuters) - European soccer’s governing body UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Leonid Mironov on Thursday, a day after Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster alleged he was racially abused by the Spartak Moscow defender during a UEFA Youth League game.

Liverpool reported the incident to UEFA, which has charged the Spartak player with racist behaviour in violation of Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body with the date of the hearing yet to be confirmed,” UEFA said. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)