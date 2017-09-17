Revitalised Burnley enjoy their away days again

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 16, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Burnley’s main priority this season was to improve their away form after taking just seven points from a possible 57 on the road last term.

But even manager Sean Dyche could not have expected such a dramatic turnaround with the first three trips yielding a win at Chelsea followed by draws at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The visitors could even have sneaked their first win at Anfield since 1974 had Ben Mee converted one of two headers from late corners.

Dyche said he was delighted with the point against a home side who peppered their goal with 35 shots on target.

“We know it’s tough coming to these places and we are willing to do the bits that are nitty gritty in the game,” said Dyche.

”Very few teams will come here and dominate, we knew we would have to do the basics. Now and again you need a bit of luck.

“We are still learning a little bit, me included, but I‘m very pleased with today.”

Dyche credited his players with the astonishing turnaround in their away form, suggesting they were no longer overawed by coming to places like Anfield.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Burnley - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 16, 2017 Burnley's Nick Pope makes a save REUTERS/Phil Noble

”The players who are developing with the club, every year you stay in the Premier League, it’s almost subliminal, you just feel more at ease and have more belief.

”There are challenges along the way, we’re not naive, we’ve had a healthy start and there’s work to be done, but there has been adjustments made.

“There’s some tactical bits and bobs we’ve changed, the three in midfield, but that comes down to the players we’ve signed and what suits the group.”

Burnley’s surprise point came despite having to field a rookie goalkeeper following the recent injury to Tom Heaton who will be out for several months with a dislocated shoulder.

That meant a first Premier League start for Nick Pope, the 25-year-old former Charlton keeper who pulled off two impressive late saves including one from Dominic Solanke that drew praise from former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel.

“I must say, I think a lot of the stuff was good basics, our defensive unit in front of him was excellent,” Dyche said.

”Then, when the moment of truth came, he delivered two fantastic saves.

“We believe in the players we work with, and he’s another one like that.”