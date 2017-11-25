Soccer-Late Willian goal earns Chelsea point at Liverpool

* Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Anfield

Nov 25 (Reuters)- A strange 85th minute goal from Brazilian Willian earned Premier League champions Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday after Mohamed Salah’s 15th goal of the season looked to have given the hosts the three points.

Just two minutes after coming on as a late substitute at Anfield, Willian whipped in an attempted cross from the right which floated over Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet and into the net.

Salah, who was outstanding for Liverpool, had put his team ahead in the 65th minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain poked the ball away from a hesitant Tiemoue Bakayoko and the Egyptian pounced on the loose ball to fire past Courtois.

The result leaves Chelsea in third place on 26 points, eight behind leaders Manchester City who play on Sunday, while Liverpool are fifth on 23 points. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Chadband)