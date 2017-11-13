FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Liverpool defender Clyne faces another three months out
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer: Liverpool defender Clyne faces another three months out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool’s injured England right back Nathaniel Clyne could be sidelined for up to three months more after having back surgery, British media reported on Monday.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League - Anfield - 7/5/17 Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne in action Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

The former Southampton defender has not played since suffering the injury in a pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers in July, and could now be out until mid-February.

The 26-year-old resumed light training in September but had a setback and the reports said he had undergone “minor, corrective surgery”.

“He was in a good way and then had a little setback. That’s how back problems are,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said earlier this month.

“We showed him to specialists all over the world and it is not a big problem -- it just needs time, that is all.”

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have deputised at right back for Liverpool in Clyne’s absence.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.