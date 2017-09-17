FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coutinho committed to Liverpool after failed Barcelona move
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 17, 2017 / 3:02 PM / a month ago

Coutinho committed to Liverpool after failed Barcelona move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in action against Burnley in Anfield, Liverpool, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Liverpool playmaker Phillipe Coutinho has said he has no agreement to join Barcelona next season and is committed to helping the Merseyside club achieve their ambitions.

The 25-year-old Brazil international was Barcelona’s key transfer target but Liverpool rejected multiple bids from the La Liga side, saying the player was not for sale.

On Saturday, Coutinho made his first start of the Premier League season but failed help his side avoid a 1-1 draw against Burnley. He discussed his “complicated month” for the first time in an interview with ESPN Brazil.

“What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested; sometimes you don’t and, in my case, everyone knows that I got interested, my family too,” said Coutinho.

”It’s an honour to receive an offer like that, but it’s also an honour to be here (at Liverpool).

“I earned my place during the last four, five years and I’ve never had a problem with anyone here. I’ve always respected the support very much of the groups. The players, the directors, the technical staff. And that hasn’t changed at all.”

When asked whether a later date was agreed for a move to Nou Camp, Coutinho replied: ”No, nothing that I know of. I‘m in a place where I‘m very respected by everyone and I also always respect everyone.

“No. It’s all done now. I‘m focused on working hard and to have a good year if possible. In the end, I have to help my team.”

Coutinho played 78 minutes against Burnley before he was substituted, with manager Juergen Klopp confirming the player was suffering from cramps.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rex Gowar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.