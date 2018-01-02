FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liverpool defender Flanagan pleads guilty to assault
Sections
Featured
Protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose
Iran
Protests could hurt clerics but Rouhani has most to lose
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Breakingviews
TV content wars will have grisly season finale
Cold wave in India
Editor's Picks
Cold wave in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 2, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Liverpool defender Flanagan pleads guilty to assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleaded guilty to assault on Tuesday following an incident in the city centre last month.

Britain Football Soccer - Fleetwood Town v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Highbury Stadium - 16/17 - 13/7/16. Liverpool's Jon Flanagan. Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes

Flanagan, 25, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge that he assaulted his partner Rachael Wall on Duke Street in the early hours of Dec. 22.

Judge Wendy Lloyd set a sentencing date of Jan. 17 and added that Flanagan faced a community penalty, several British media reports said.

“It is not that simple in domestic violence, they are in a relationship and presumably in love, yet this young lady has been shown a significant degree of violence,” the judge was quoted as saying.

Flanagan was questioned by the police and charged with “common assault” on Dec. 27 before being released on conditional bail.

The Liverpool-born player has made 51 senior appearances for the Merseyside club but has struggled for game time in recent seasons, with his only appearance this campaign coming in the League Cup defeat to Leicester City in September.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.