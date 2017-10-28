FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Liverpool get back on track with win over Huddersfield
Sections
Featured
Lower gold prices fail to spark post-Diwali lull in demand
Commodities
Lower gold prices fail to spark post-Diwali lull in demand
Big role for U.S. despite withdrawal from Paris deal
Climate Talks
Big role for U.S. despite withdrawal from Paris deal
After Mexico quakes, Day of the Dead parade honours rescuers
Editor's picks
After Mexico quakes, Day of the Dead parade honours rescuers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 28, 2017 / 4:01 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Soccer-Liverpool get back on track with win over Huddersfield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool ease to 3-0 win against Huddersfield

* Liverpool were frustrated in the first half

* Mohamed Salah had a penalty saved

* Daniel Sturridge broke the deadlock in 50th minute

* Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum were also on target

* Liverpool away to West Ham next, Huddersfield host West Brom

LIVERPOOL 3 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Liverpool put their recent Premier League frustrations behind them to breeze past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Saturday with Daniel Sturridge’s goal setting up the victory.

Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty for Liverpool but Juergen Klopp’s side raced away after the break.

Sturridge’s cool finish in the 50th minute put Liverpool ahead, the England striker clocking up his 100th goal in club competition, before Roberto Firmino doubled the lead with a header eight minutes later.

Georginio Wijnaldum rifled home Liverpool’s third as Liverpool claimed only their second league win in seven games to move up to sixth spot. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.