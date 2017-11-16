Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of Saints clash

(Reuters) - Liverpool have been handed a double injury boost as captain Jordan Henderson declared himself fit and midfielder Adam Lallana returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home game against Southampton.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs NK Maribor - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 1, 2017 Liverpool's Adam Lallana watches the game from the sideline REUTERS/Phil Noble

Henderson, 27, missed Liverpool’s 4-1 win at West Ham United and both of England’s friendlies this month due to a thigh injury but completed a full training session on Wednesday.

“It was my first proper session back today,” Henderson told reporters at the premiere of Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish’s biopic later on Wednesday. “I felt good and hopefully I can play a part at the weekend.”

Dalglish recruited Henderson from Sunderland in 2011 and the England international was full of praise for the former Liverpool player and manager, whom he credits for having a huge influence on his career.

Lallana, who has not played for Liverpool this season due to a thigh injury, could return for a reunion with his former club along with winger Sadio Mane, who is recovering from a hamstring tweak on Senegal duty.

Liverpool are fifth in the standings and last beat 13th-placed Southampton in the league at St Mary’s in 2015.