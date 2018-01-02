FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Klopp unconcerned with Nike's ad for Coutinho Barcelona shirts
January 2, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated a day ago

Klopp unconcerned with Nike's ad for Coutinho Barcelona shirts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was unfazed by an advertising error by sports apparel manufacturers Nike that led to speculation around playmaker Philippe Coutinho’s future after they appeared to use his name to promote Barcelona apparel.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs Liverpool - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 1, 2018 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The advertisement, which read “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou”, was deleted shortly after it appeared on Barcelona’s website on Sunday.

Coutinho, who is a Nike client, has been linked with the Catalan side since the previous transfer window when Barcelona failed to land the Brazilian, despite submitting multiple bids and the La Liga leaders are likely to try again this month.

“I heard about it. I couldn’t be less interested in anything in the world,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Monday.

“But somebody told me and I thought ‘wow’. Top story.”

After missing the start of the current campaign due to injury, Coutinho has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 14 league appearances for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was sidelined for Monday’s victory at Burnley due to a thigh injury and is a doubt for Liverpool’s FA Cup third round clash against Everton on Friday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

