Liverpool's Moreno a doubt for Everton clash, says Klopp

(Reuters) - Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is doubtful for Sunday’s Merseyside derby against Everton after sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s 7-0 Champions League win over Spartak Moscow, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2017 Liverpool's Alberto Moreno leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury as Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho look on Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

A tearful Moreno was substituted close to halftime after a collision with Spartak’s Roman Zobnin as Liverpool sealed progression to the last 16 as group winners but Klopp is hopeful that the 25-year-old’s injury is not too serious.

“We had a little shadow on the night when Alberto Moreno needed to get substituted. It was a strange situation. He is a tough guy and if he cannot continue the game then you should consider it could be something serious.” Klopp told reporters.

”In the treatment room then, he was a little bit more positive, so maybe we are lucky and it’s not too serious. We will see.

“We need all the boys for the next few weeks, but especially in this week for the next game on Sunday...”

Liverpool’s last 7-0 win came in a Champions League game against NK Maribor in October that was followed by a thumping 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and Klopp has urged his side to avoid another poor return to league action.

“We showed tonight that we learned from the mistakes we made in Sevilla (where the side blew a three-goal halftime advantage to draw 3-3)... now we have to show we have learned from the mistakes after Maribor when we faced Tottenham,” Klopp added.

“We will be ready again on Sunday and if the crowd is ready to help us, it would be nice.”

Liverpool are fourth in the table and will be looking to reduce the 14-point deficit to league leaders Manchester City, who travel to second-placed Manchester United on Sunday, with a win in the Merseyside derby.

After a poor start to the campaign, Everton have lost just one of their last five league games to climb to 10th in the standings but the Toffees have not beaten Liverpool in 14 encounters since a 2-0 league win in 2010.