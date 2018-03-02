Soccer: Klopp relishes increased competition at fully-fit Liverpool

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes the competition for starting places within his fully-fit squad will motivate his players to elevate their game even further.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs West Ham United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - February 24, 2018 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

The Merseyside club, third in the league and on the verge of a Champions League quarter-final berth, have no injury worries as they head towards the closing months of their campaign in formidable form.

“At the moment, all the players are fit and want to play. That is a good sign. They are keeping the pressure up with their performances. There is (wingback) Trent (Alexander-Arnold), for example,” Klopp is quoted as saying by The Times.

“Now Joe (Gomez) needs to show up after being out for one or two games. Stuff like that. Alberto (Moreno) went out with injury then Robbo (Andrew Robertson) came in. I do not need to say anything.

“They see and it keeps them awake for the rest of the season because there is a lot to go for.”

Klopp says that luck has a part to play in his squad being injury-free and believes the ability to have his best players available for crunch fixtures will boost his side, as it did for league champions Chelsea last season.

“You need a bit of luck. Chelsea last year played with pretty much the same team. That is cool. It helps,” Klopp added.

“Obviously you need that luck in that situation. We have not had too much luck, but we have been able to rotate in this area pretty much through the season.

“If it stays like this it will help us for sure.”

Liverpool have won seven and drawn two of their last 10 league games and will be eager to continue to harvest points when they host 15th-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.