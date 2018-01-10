Former Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence dies, aged 77

(Reuters) - Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died aged 77, the Merseyside club said on Wednesday.

The Scot, affectionately known as “The Flying Pig” due to his ability to make spectacular saves despite his size, made 390 appearances for Liverpool between 1957 and 1971.

Lawrence only missed four league matches in six seasons between 1963 and 1969 under manager Bill Shankly as they won the old First Division league title twice and claimed the FA Cup for the first time.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Tommy’s family and friends at this sad time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

He won three caps for Scotland and also played for Tranmere Rovers for three years after leaving Anfield in 1971.