SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Liverpool v Leicester City

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Leicester 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League, September 2017)

Leicester 2-0 Liverpool (League Cup, September 2017)

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, February 2017)

Liverpool 4-1 Leicester (Premier League, September 2016)

Leicester 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League, February 2016)

Liverpool 1-0 Leicester (Premier League, December 2015)

Liverpool 2-2 Leicester (Premier League, January 2015)

Leicester 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2014)

Leicester 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League, March 2004)

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester (Premier League, September 2003)

Form guide (last five matches)

Liverpool - D D W D W

Leicester - W W L D L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)

3/10 Liverpool to win

8/1 Leicester to win

9/2 Match to end in draw

Correct Score:

Liverpool: 10/1 1-0; 15/2 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 8/1 3-0; 9/1 3-1

Leicester: 25/1 1-0; 50/1 2-0; 22/1 2-1; 100/1 2-0

Draw: 18/1 0-0; 11/1 1-1; 18/1 2-2

First scorer: 3/1 Mohamed Salah; 7/2 Roberto Firmino; 4/1 Daniel Sturridge; 4/1 Dominic Solanke; 4/1 Philippe Coutinho; 7/1 Jamie Vardy; 10/1 Kelechi Iheanacho; 11/1 Riyad Mahrez; 11/1 Shinji Okazaki; 12/1 Islam Slimani; 12/1 Leonardo Ulloa; 14/1 Demarai Gray; 20/1 Marc Albrighton

Also:

5/2 Salah to score in a Liverpool victory with both teams scoring

16/1 Vardy scores in a Leicester victory

Both teams to score 23/20