Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester
December 30, 2017 / 5:26 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Salah double ensures Liverpool overcome Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - LIVERPOOL 2 LEICESTER CITY 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs Leicester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 30, 2017 Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan in action with Loris Karius and Leicester City's Vicente Iborra Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Two second half goals from Mohamed Salahhelped Liverpool secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when a mix up at the back saw Riyad Mahrez square for Jamie Vardy to tap into an open goal in front of the Kop in the third minute. Liverpool looked for an immediate riposte, but Salah missed two gilt-edged opportunities before Sadio Mane saw an effort disallowed for offside as Juergen Klopp’s men grew frustrated.

Salah’s persistence paid off just after the restart when he fired in from close range to level and struck his second, and 17th in the Premier League this season, in the 76th after shrugging off Harry Maguire and producing a composed finish.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
