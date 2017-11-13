FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liverpool's Mane suffers injury scare on Senegal duty
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in a day

Liverpool's Mane suffers injury scare on Senegal duty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has returned to the Premier League club earlier than scheduled after tweaking his hamstring on international duty, the Senegal Football Federation has said.

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - South Africa v Senegal - Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa - November 10, 2017 - Senegal's Sadio Mane in action with South Africa's Dean Furman. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The 25-year-old made crucial contributions for Senegal as they sealed a berth in the 2018 World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

“Following the match between South Africa and Senegal on Friday, Sadio Mane slightly felt his old injury,” the Senegal Football Federation said in a statement.

“After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool it was decided by mutual agreement to make him available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery.”

Mane missed five games for Liverpool after sustaining the hamstring injury on Senegal duty in September and returned in the Merseyside club’s league win over West Ham United earlier this month.

Liverpool are fifth in the league and host Mane’s former club Southampton, who are 13th, on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.