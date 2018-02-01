FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:24 AM / in 3 hours

Soccer: Liverpool's Markovic joins Anderlecht on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has joined Anderlecht on loan for the rest of the season, the English club said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Markovic has not featured for Liverpool this season and had also been linked with a loan move to Premier League side Swansea City.

The Serbia international joined Liverpool in 2014 and has made 34 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

He has previously spent time on loan with Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis

