Soccer: Dalglish expects defensive United against Liverpool

(Reuters) - Manchester United have scored 21 goals in their opening seven Premier League games but former Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish believes they will take a more defensive approach at Anfield on Saturday.

United are second in the Premier League behind Manchester City on goal difference while Liverpool sit seventh after a mixed start to the season.

Despite leaking 12 goals, Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool have shown plenty of attacking flair and Dalglish feels United’s defence will exercise caution.

“You would always expect Liverpool v Manchester United to be a tight game,” Dalglish told the Liverpool Echo.

“Last year, when United came to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho parked the bus. But it wasn’t just the one bus, I think it was a couple of double deckers he put there,” he added.

”That’s not to give him stick in any way, it was very difficult for Liverpool and (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic nearly got a late winner.

”United will come and set up quite defensively, but they have fantastic frontmen in Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.

“Jose will try to make sure the pressure is on Liverpool, but the pressure is on everyone when it comes to a game like that,” Dalglish said.

Dalglish praised Liverpool’s new signing Mohamed Salah for his early impact. The Egyptian striker has scored four goals and formed a good understanding with his fellow forwards.

“Mo Salah has been the most exciting signing of the summer for Liverpool. He’s come in after a fantastic season last year with Roma,” he said.

”He’s really quick, he takes it up to people and they start to panic. He can go inside or out but he obviously prefers it on his left foot.

“At the moment United are playing very well and Liverpool haven’t had the breaks. But their luck is bound to change at some time or other and hopefully it will be this week.”