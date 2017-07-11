FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Striker Solanke completes Liverpool move
July 11, 2017 / 7:58 AM / a month ago

Striker Solanke completes Liverpool move

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football - Bosnia & Herzegovina v England - UEFA European Under 21 Championship Qualifying Group Nine - Asim Ferhatovi Hase Stadion, Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina - 12/11/15 England's Dominic Solanke Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff Livepic/Files

(Reuters) - England youth international striker Dominic Solanke has completed his move to Premier League side Liverpool after his contract with champions Chelsea expired, the Merseyside club have said.

The 19-year-old, who was a part of Chelsea's youth academy since 2004, scored four goals during England's under-20 World Cup triumph in June and was named Player of the Tournament.

Solanke made just one senior appearance for Chelsea in 2014 and was loaned out to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the 2015-16 campaign.

Liverpool did not specify the length of Solanke's contract or the fee for the teenager.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," Solanke told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

