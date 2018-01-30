FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 30, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Liverpool's Sturridge moves to West Brom on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool’s England forward Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs announced on Monday.

Sturridge, 28, has scored 63 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013.

He has netted three goals in 14 games for the Merysiders this season and will reinforce West Brom manager Alan Pardew’s attacking options as his side battle against relegation.

West Brom are second-bottom of the league with 20 points from 24 games, three points outside the safety zone.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.