Soccer: Pochettino ‘proud' of stylish Spurs after derby win

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was proud of his side’s performance in their 1-0 north London derby victory over Arsenal on Saturday but challenged his players to keep their fine form going.

Spurs were comfortable for the majority of the match at Wembley and should really have won by a more comfortable margin, having wasted several chances in the second half.

However, Spurs had to survive late Arsenal pressure to take their tally from matches against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to seven -- form which moves them up to third in the Premier League table.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2018 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino REUTERS/David Klein

“We feel very proud. The performance was fantastic,” Pochettino said. “The team played so well. The first 25-30 minutes of the second half we played amazing football and created a lot of chances.

“I am very pleased with our players. We have to keep going.

The Spurs boss added: ”It is important for the belief of the team (to take seven points in those three games). Football is about trust, confidence and belief. Another clean sheet is good.

“I am so pleased because this was a key period to fight for the top four. The Champions League is a competition that excites us and the fans.”