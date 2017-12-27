FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Van Dijk from Southampton
Top News
Technology
U.S.
December 27, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Liverpool agree world record deal to sign Van Dijk from Southampton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

“The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.”

Southampton confirmed they “agreed new world-record transfer fee” for a defender for Van Dijk, with British media reporting the figure to be around 75 million pounds ($100.44 million).

Van Dijk was expected to join the Merseyside club at the start of the season after he had handed in a transfer request to Southampton.

But the move fell through when Liverpool were forced to make a public apology after being accused of making an illegal approach for the player.

$1 = 0.7467 pounds Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

