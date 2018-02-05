Tottenham's Kane dismisses diving claims, officials back ref

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has dismissed claims that he dived for a penalty made by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk following Sunday’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield.

The visitors were awarded two penalties, one of which Kane scored with virtually the final kick of the game to score his 100th Premier League goal and earn his side a point.

Kane missed the other spot-kick after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was adjudged to have brought him down.

But Dutchman Van Dijk, who was penalised for the second penalty, said neither should have been given.

”I think the first penalty was offside and I think it is a dive,“ Van Dijk said. ”You see him (Kane) diving clearly and no-one is talking about that.

“There is a lot of discussion about whether it is offside, yes or no, but I think it was offside as well. The referee made his decision together with the linesman. It was good for us that it was saved.”

Kane responded by saying: “I felt contact and I went down. I‘m not going to jump out of the way because it’s football.”

Television sound recording of referee Jon Moss and assistant Eddie Smart revealed confusion about whether the ball had been accidentally played on to Kane by Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren.

After a lengthy discussion with Smart, Moss asked fourth official Martin Atkinson if he had “got anything from TV”, which the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) on Monday said was “misguided”, but the referee was always aware that a Liverpool player had touched the ball on the way through.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - January 31, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/Files

RIGHT DECISION

The PGMOL statement said Moss was right to award the penalty and his decision was not influenced by the fourth official.

”...Eddie Smart, having identified that Kane was in an offside position, correctly sought clarification on whether Dejan Lovren had deliberately played the ball.

”His question created some momentary confusion when Eddie asked if ‘Lovren’ had touched the ball. Moss knew a Liverpool player had touched the ball but not that it was Lovren.

“He then asked a question to his fourth official Martin Atkinson and acknowledges that referencing ‘TV’ was misguided. Atkinson did not reply to the question and so had no involvement in the decision.”

Van Dijk was equally critical of the second penalty decision after Tottenham substitute Erik Lamela collapsed theatrically under his challenge.

“For the second penalty, I see him coming and I try and hold my leg in, he just pulled his body in front of the ball and he goes down,” Van Dijk said.

”The ref said play on and I was very disappointed that the linesman said otherwise. Unlucky I think.

“First of all it was offside and secondly he just put his body in front of me. I don’t think that is a pen and the same with the first one.”

The FA will decide whether to take retrospective action against Kane or Lamela, with both penalties likely to be reviewed by an independent panel.