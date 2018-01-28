Soccer: Klopp wants Liverpool to begin another unbeaten run at home

(Reuters) - Liverpool must quickly forget the disappointment of their 3-2 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday and begin another lengthy unbeaten run at Anfield, manager Juergen Klopp said.

West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez’s brace and an own goal by defender Joel Matip handed Liverpool their first loss at Anfield since a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace last April, ending a 19-game unbeaten run at home.

Asked if his team had to regroup to begin a similar run, Klopp said: ”Yes, that would be a good idea.

”Look, it’s not the first game I’ve lost, it’s not the first game I’ve wanted to win really desperately and I lost it... it’s deserved, for me, for the boys, it’s deserved.

“I thought the crowd did really, really well. Obviously they remembered the good performances here than we did and at the end they appreciated that we at least tried to sort our problems.”

Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - January 27, 2018 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool took the lead through forward Roberto Firmino’s early goal before Rodriguez responded with a double. Firmino then missed a penalty that was awarded after the referee’s use of VAR technology.

The hosts then went behind 3-1 after Matip’s own goal before forward Mohamed Salah pulled one back late on.

“We had big aims in this competition, we wanted to show that at least that we really wanted to stay in this competition,” Klopp added.

”That’s the job to do, you cannot go out there and be completely without a plan or an idea, you have to show up in a game like this, you need to be ready, even if you make three big, big, big mistakes in the first half.

”...We have to really think about what happened tonight and make ourselves ready for Huddersfield. A long run starts with the first game and that’s on Tuesday.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the Premier League with 47 points, were beaten 1-0 at Swansea in their last league game and travel to 14th-placed Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.