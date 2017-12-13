FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Liverpool frustrated again in goalless draw with Albion
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 13, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Liverpool frustrated again in goalless draw with Albion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with West Brom

* The Reds dropped points at Anfield for second straight match

* Juergen Klopp’s men had no shot on target in the first half

* Liverpool applied real pressure late on

* Dominic Solanke had a late goal disallowed for handball

* New WBA boss Alan Pardew was left delighted with draw

* Liverpool at Bournemouth next, West Brom host Man Utd

LIVERPOOL 0 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Liverpool suffered more frustration at Anfield as they again dropped crucial home points after being held to a goalless draw by a resurgent and resilient West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

After receiving criticism for not starting with his key man Philippe Coutinho in the Merseyside derby draw against Everton, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp brought back the brilliant Brazilian but his side were still misfiring.

The Reds huffed and puffed without even managing a shot on target in the first half with Albion, producing a fine performance under new manager Alan Pardew, coming closest when Hal Robson-Kanu’s shot struck the top of the bar.

The home side, pushing hard for victory late in the second half, thought they had broken through only for Dominic Solanke’s bundled goal to be ruled out for handball. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.