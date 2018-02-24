FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Soccer News
February 24, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Rampant Liverpool go second after 4-1 win over West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool eased to a 4-1 home win over West Ham United

* Can gave Liverpool the lead after Salah’s corner

* Livewire Salah made it 2-0 and Firmino added the third

* Substitute Antonio pulled one back before Mane sealed the rout

* Both teams created plenty of chances in an entertaining clash

* Liverpool next at home to Newcastle United, West Ham visit Swansea City LIVERPOOL 4 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Liverpool stretched their unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 16 games and provisionally climbed one place up to second after yet another devastating performance at Anfield gave them a 4-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

The irrepressible Mohamed Salah scored his 31st goal in all competitions after setting up Emre Can’s opener and Roberto Firmino made it 3-0 before substitute Michail Antonio pulled one back in an action-packed encounter.

Can headed Liverpool into a 29th-minute lead after Salah swung in a corner and the Egyptian doubled the advantage in the 51st when he drilled an unstoppable shot into the far corner from 10 metres past the wrong-footed Adrian.

Firmino added the third six minutes later as he rounded the West Ham keeper and Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s fourth with a simple tap-in after Antonio had given visiting fans something to cheer about with his first touch of the ball. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.