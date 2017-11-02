FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017 / 5:51 PM / a day ago

Tottenham and France keeper Lloris out for at least two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out of action with a groin injury for at least a couple of weeks, France head coach Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 1, 2017 Tottenham's Hugo Lloris warms up before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Deschamps said that France captain Lloris had torn a muscle in his groin during the London club’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lloris was therefore left out of the France squad to face Wales in a friendly on Nov. 10 at the Stade de France and against Germany in Cologne four days later.

The 30-year-old will also miss his club’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

