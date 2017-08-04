FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Factbox: List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
NORTH KOREA
In call with Trump, China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
Sports
Anirban Lahiri re-sets goal at PGA Championship
India's makeshift bridges
PHOTO FOCUS
India's makeshift bridges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 8 days ago

Factbox: List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A list of the managers of the 20 Premier League clubs at the beginning of the 2017-18 season:

Arsenal - Arsene Wenger (appointed October 1996)

Bournemouth - Eddie Howe (appointed October 2012)

Brighton and Hove Albion - Chris Hughton (appointed December 2014)

Burnley - Sean Dyche (appointed October 2012)

Chelsea - Antonio Conte (appointed April 2016)

Crystal Palace - Frank de Boer (appointed June 2017)

Everton - Ronald Koeman (appointed June 2016)

Huddersfield Town - David Wagner (appointed November 2015)

Leicester City - Craig Shakespeare (appointed June 2017)

Liverpool - Juergen Klopp (appointed October 2015)

Manchester City - Pep Guardiola (appointed July 2016)

Manchester United - Jose Mourinho (appointed May 2016)

Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez (appointed March 2016)

Southampton - Mauricio Pellegrino (appointed June 2017)

Stoke City - Mark Hughes (appointed May 2013)

Swansea City - Paul Clement (appointed January 2017)

Tottenham Hotspur - Mauricio Pochettino (appointed May 2014)

Watford - Marco Silva (appointed May 2017)

West Bromwich Albion - Tony Pulis (appointed January 2015)

West Ham United - Slaven Bilic (appointed June 2015)

Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.