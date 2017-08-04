Factbox: List of Premier League managers for the 2017-18 season

(Reuters) - A list of the managers of the 20 Premier League clubs at the beginning of the 2017-18 season:

Arsenal - Arsene Wenger (appointed October 1996)

Bournemouth - Eddie Howe (appointed October 2012)

Brighton and Hove Albion - Chris Hughton (appointed December 2014)

Burnley - Sean Dyche (appointed October 2012)

Chelsea - Antonio Conte (appointed April 2016)

Crystal Palace - Frank de Boer (appointed June 2017)

Everton - Ronald Koeman (appointed June 2016)

Huddersfield Town - David Wagner (appointed November 2015)

Leicester City - Craig Shakespeare (appointed June 2017)

Liverpool - Juergen Klopp (appointed October 2015)

Manchester City - Pep Guardiola (appointed July 2016)

Manchester United - Jose Mourinho (appointed May 2016)

Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez (appointed March 2016)

Southampton - Mauricio Pellegrino (appointed June 2017)

Stoke City - Mark Hughes (appointed May 2013)

Swansea City - Paul Clement (appointed January 2017)

Tottenham Hotspur - Mauricio Pochettino (appointed May 2014)

Watford - Marco Silva (appointed May 2017)

West Bromwich Albion - Tony Pulis (appointed January 2015)

West Ham United - Slaven Bilic (appointed June 2015)