FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-FA take no action over Manchester derby fracas
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 21, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-FA take no action over Manchester derby fracas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 21 (Reuters) - England’s Football Association (FA) will not be taking any action against the Manchester clubs after looking into the reports of incidents following the derby earlier this month.

Manchester United and Manchester City were asked by the FA for their observations after reports that United boss Jose Mourinho had milk and water thrown at him by City players after the Dec. 10 derby.

“Following a review of the evidence provided by the clubs and independent eyewitnesses, the FA will be taking no formal action,” said a spokesperson.

British media reported that Mourinho was upset by City’s excessive celebrations after their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta, part of City’s coaching team, was also reported to have suffered a cut in the alleged incidents.

Referee Michael Oliver did not witness any post-match incidents and made no reference to anything untoward in his match report. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.